BusinessJune 2, 2021 Wiregrass' Joe Sumner interviewed on The Morning Drive Share with friends Joe Sumner, Associate VP of Economic Development at Wiregrass Technical College joins The Morning Drive Host Bill Osborne to talk about how Wiregrass interacts and supports our local businesses.