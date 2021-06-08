//Arrest made in Remerton Double Homicide

Share with friends











Release:

Remerton, GA (June 5, 2021) – On Friday, June 4, 2021, Shaniya Brooks, 19, of Valdosta, was driving a white Nissan Altima when she was stopped for speeding on I-75 northbound in Cook County, Georgia by Cook County Sheriff’s Office Deputies. Ronald Welsh, 20, of Valdosta, was a passenger in the car. Welsh was arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of Sherrod Gore, 23, and Jamar Walton, 21. Welsh has been charged with two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Welsh will be returned to Lowndes County where he will be booked on the above charges. Brooks was arrested for the offense of hindering the apprehension of a fugitive.

On Friday, May 28, 2021, at approximately 1:45 a.m., the GBI was requested by the Remerton Police Department to investigate a shooting that took place in the parking area of CBC Bank across from Lucky’s Bar. Two male victims identified as Sherrod Gore and Jamar Walton died as a result of their injuries.

The GBI and Remerton Police Department have been assisted in this investigation by the following law enforcement agencies: Valdosta Police Department Crime Scene Unit, Valdosta Police Department, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service, and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has any information about this investigation, you are urged to call the GBI at 229-225-4090. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.