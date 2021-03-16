//SGMC promotes Lilliana Johnson to Director of GME

Share with friends











Johnson Named Director of Graduate Medical Education at SGMC

South Georgia Medical Center announces the promotion of Lilliana Johnson to Director of Graduate Medical Education. Johnson has been with SGMC since 2014.

In her new position she will oversee the Graduate Medical Education (GME), Undergraduate Medical Education and Continuing Medical Education programs.

The GME program has taken tremendous steps as SGMC recently received approval from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) to launch an internal medicine residency program with Mercer University School of Medicine. Additionally, SGMC is pursuing its emergency medicine residency program accreditation.

Johnson stated that she is excited to serve SGMC patients and the community through the development and execution of these programs. “By training residents, we will foster a new level of care, compassion, and medical education. I look forward to overseeing our GME programs’ day-to-day operations and working with the faculty and residents,” says Johnson.

