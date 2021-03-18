//Minor admits to setting two fires at the same Thomasville home

Share with friends











Release:

MINOR ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH TWO THOMASVILLE FIRES

ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced recently that a minor was arrested on 1st Degree Arson charges in connection with two Thomas County fires set at a single residence. The respective fires occurred on January 29 and February 22 of this year. The single-story home is located at 106 Acorn Lane in Thomasville.

“The first fire was found on the exterior siding near an electrical receptacle and the second on an interior wall behind the dryer,” said Commissioner King. “The minor admitted to setting both fires and is charged with two counts of Arson in the 1st Degree and set to be tried in a juvenile court of law.”

Commissioner King’s Fire Investigation Division assisted the Thomas County Fire Department, Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas County DFACS, and Cairo Police Department to bring this investigation to a conclusion.