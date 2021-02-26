//Twelve Thomas County inmates charged after fight

Share with friends











Release:

Thomasville, GA (February 25, 2021) – On February 15, 2021, at approximately 12:25 p.m., the GBI was requested to assist the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation regarding a fight between multiple inmates that took place in the Thomas County Jail.

Through multiple interviews of involved inmates, jail staff, and other witnesses, charges were brought against those identified to be involved. Jail staff quickly secured the other inmates, segregated those fighting, and stopped the fight from continuing. Medical aid was rendered to those that required it with one transported to an area hospital with more severe, non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Thomasville Police Department also assisted agents and sheriff’s investigators with identifying known gang-affiliated inmates.

Warrants were secured on 12 inmates last week. Nine of the subjects were able to be associated with various gangs. The gang members involved in the fight were Crips, Bloods, Ghostface Gangsters, and Gangster Disciples.

The following individuals were charged with the following:

Unlawful Act of Violence in a Penal Institution (OCGA 16-10-56):

Trevus Demarquis Brown, 25 years old

Craig Edward Coley Jr., 32 years old

Jamar Demetrius Mickens,23 years old

Unlawful Act of Violence in a Penal Institution (OCGA 16-10-56) and Participation in Criminal Street Gang (OCGA 16- 15-4a and 16-15-4b):

Matthew Wyatt Tanner, 25 years old

Jeffery Louis Tabb III, 24 years old

Brent James Sadler, 32 years old

Jake Lamar Sculley, 31 years old

Robert Thomas Montague, 24 years old

Tahrik Raheem Anderson, 18 years old

Unlawful Act of Violence in a Penal Institution (OCGA 16-10-56), Participation in Criminal Street Gang (OCGA 16- 15-4a and 16-15-4b) and Aggravated Battery (OCGA 16-5-24 ):

Savion Barnhill, 21 years old

Jacques Lamar Hill, 22 years old

Amin Flyzell Clark, 17 years old

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Once completed, the file will be provided to the DA for prosecution. Anyone with further information can call the Thomas County Sheriff’s CID or GBI Thomasville Field Office at 229-225-4090. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

