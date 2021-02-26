//Lowndes Co. Board of Commissioners first day of planning meeting

Share with friends











Release:

The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners kicked off their annual planning meeting on Thursday at the Jekyll Island Hotel, Pulitzer Cottage, 371 Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island, Georgia. The planning meeting began at 8:30am and wrapped up at 5pm. Each year the commissioners meets to set goals and look at the county’s financial information.

On the first day of the planning meeting, commissioners heard from county department heads including Lowndes County Fire Rescue, Public Works and Utilities and also heard from the county Finance Director, Stephanie Black.

“The past year we have all experienced unknowns and disruptions and that is no different for local government. Our focus has been to continue to provide the services our citizens need while remaining conservative as we navigate the unknowns. Our departments have done an outstanding job of finding ways to serve our citizens while being conscious of our budget,” said Finance Director, Stephanie Black.

Commissioners were also given a facilities project update (SPLOST and non-SPLOST) including the Historic Courthouse renovations, 911 Center, Fire Station 5 EMS addition, Senior Citizens Center and more.

Commissioners wrapped up day one discussing general items including housing initiatives, federal and state grant opportunities, Freedom Park expansion and Freeport Exemption. They will continue general discussion items Friday morning.

“The annual planning meeting is important because the commissioners look at where Lowndes County is currently, where our citizens would like to go, the finances available, and the services the county is required to provide so that annual goals can be set and a comprehensive vision for moving forward can be determined,” said Lowndes County Chairman Bill Slaughter.

The annual planning meeting will continue Friday, February 26 at the Jekyll Island Hotel, Pulitzer Cottage, 371 Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island, Georgia at 8:30am and conclude at noon. Day two topics will include engineering and planning and zoning.

Daily updates will be posted online, www.lowndescounty.com. In response to COVID-19, social distancing guidelines will be observed.