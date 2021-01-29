//Valdosta Police continues search for Derrick Evans

Share with friends











Release:

Missing Person: Derrick Lashune Evans, African American male, 26 years of age, Valdosta Resident

UPDATE—January 28, 2021: The Valdosta Police Department is seeking any information on the possible whereabouts of Mr. Evans and/or any information regarding his disappearance. The case is currently being investigated by detectives of the VPD. Any and all leads or information that come in are followed up on by detectives. If anyone has any information regarding Mr. Evans and his whereabouts, please call the VPD Investigations Bureau at 229-293-3145 or call the Crime Tip Line at 229-293-3091 to remain anonymous. Please see attached photographs of Mr. Evans.

The Valdosta Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Derrick Lashune Evans. Evans’ family has not heard from him since November 7, 2020.

Evans is described as an African American male, 5’11” in height and 198 pounds, with short, bright red/pink hair.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Evans, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations at 229-293-3145or the Crime Tip Line at 229-293-3091.