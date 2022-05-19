//Wild Adventures offers free admission to educators

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Teachers and school employees are being offered free admission to Wild Adventures during Educator Appreciation Weekend.

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. is offering free admission for teachers and all school employees during its Educator Appreciation Weekend this Saturday and Sunday.

“We recognize that the past few years have presented unprecedented challenges for educators, and we want to express our gratitude for their commitment to our students,” said Adam Floyd, senior marketing and sales manager. “Come float down Paradise River, and chill out at Catch-A-Wave Bay. We want teachers to take a well-deserved break on us.”

During Wild Adventures’ Educator Appreciation Weekend, May 21 and 22, public and private school teachers and employees can receive free single-day admission with a valid school ID or proof of employment. Homeschool teachers can receive this offer by presenting a copy of their Declaration of Intent.

“Teachers are incredibly generous. They devote their time, energy and resources to ensuring students are well-prepared,” said Floyd. “This is just one of the ways we are trying to follow their lead and give back.”

In addition to free admission, the first 100 teachers to enter the park on both Saturday and Sunday will also receive a complimentary $10 gift card from The Learning Tree on Norman Dr. in Valdosta to use toward the purchase of school supplies.

“The Learning Tree is a fantastic resource for teachers in our area, and we’re thrilled to be working with them on this effort to show our appreciation,” said Floyd.

Wild Adventures is also offering special pricing for teachers booking field trips during Education Days, weekdays in May. Teachers can save $25 per ticket when they book their field trip now.

For more information about Educator Appreciation Weekend, Education Days Field Trips and more, visit WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fl. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Park in America by Travel + Leisure, one of the Top 10 Most Affordable Water and Theme Parks in the U.S. by AOL.com and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.