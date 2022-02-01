//Bank Entrepreneurship Academy offers business courses

Share with friends











Guardian Bank Entrepreneurship Academy courses offer business topic classes for Wiregrass students, alumni, and the community.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces the Spring Guardian Bank Entrepreneurship Academy starting in February, free for current Wiregrass students and alumni. The UGA Small Business Development Center at Valdosta State University is partnering with Guardian Bank and Wiregrass Georgia Technical College to deliver six courses with 12 hours of total class time. The business topics to be discussed include: writing a business plan, money finance and accounting, marketing, human resources, and strategic planning. The courses will have knowledgeable speakers in specialized business areas, self-evaluation, and opportunities to participate in a question and answer time with guest speakers. The UGA SBDC will also provide one-on-one consulting for participants.

This Entrepreneurship Academy is made possible thanks to the generous pledge of $50,000 over 5 years by Guardian Bank. Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements shared, “Wiregrass is thrilled to be able to partner with Guardian Bank, the UGA Small Business Development Center, and Valdosta State University to offer these courses not only to Wiregrass students and alumni but to the community. This fits perfectly with the college’s mission of workforce development.”

“Guardian Bank is proud to financially support a viable community partnership which provides strong support for those individuals wishing to enter into the small business arena,” added Guardian Bank CEO, Parrish Clark. “We were especially interested in touching the lives of those who possess a creative spirit for owning their own business and becoming an integral part of the local economy. Guardian Bank looks forward to a productive relationship with Wiregrass Technical College and VSU’s Small Business Development Center.”

The dates of the classes are February 23, March 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30. All classes begin at 1:00 pm and end at 3:00 pm. The classes are being offered face-to-face on the Valdosta Campus or one may participate virtually.

Please register with this link georgiasbdc.org/wiregrass as registration is required. There is no cost for current students and alumni. If you are seeking to learn strategies to start or grow your business call 229-245-3738 or 229-333-2124. There is special pricing available for the public to attend the Guardian Bank Entrepreneurship Academy at Wiregrass, those interested would need to register with the UGA Small Business Development Center at Valdosta State University at 229-245-3738.