Share with friends











Release:

J.L. Newbern Middle School celebrated National Parent Involvement Day by distributing goodie bags to parents. We are so grateful to have parents working alongside their students to promote a positive school environment. Thank you to our parent coordinator, Ms. Moran, and the administrative staff and volunteers who assisted with this endeavor making it an overwhelming success.



Caption: J.L> Newbern Middle School distributed goodie bags to parents to celebrate National Parent Involvement Day.