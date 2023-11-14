//Study finds Georgians to be the most competitive gamers

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – According to a new study of personality traits, Georgians are the most competitive with player-vs-player interactions.

Study maps out each state’s personality profiles, based on their video game preferences.

Georgians are drawn to games that revolve around player-vs-player (PvP) interactions.

Interactive map showing gaming personalities in each state.

Video gaming is more than just a multi-billion dollar industry; it’s a reflection of our diverse personalities, desires, and aspirations. From action-packed titles like “Call of Duty” to brain-teasing puzzles like “Portal”, from captivating adventures in “The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim” to thrilling sports simulations in “FIFA” – there’s a gaming experience designed for every mindset.

Guide Strats, a digital strategy guide library for all types of video games, conducted a study to understand the gaming preferences of Americans and link them to distinct personality profiles. By surveying 3,000 respondents about their favorite game genres, Guide Strats was able to map out people’s varied personality traits based on their video game preference. And the survey revealed some very interesting results!

Over half of states are intellectually curious…

Residents from 32 states were overwhelmingly identified as ‘intellectually curious’ by the team at Guide Strats, based on their gaming preferences. These are defined as games that challenge players to think deeply, explore complex themes, or learn new concepts. Many of these games can be described as “thought-provoking”. Examples of these games include:

The Witness – A first-person puzzle exploration game designed by Jonathan Blow. The game is full of intricate puzzles and is deeply philosophical in its themes.

Portal & Portal 2 – These are puzzle-platformers that challenge players with unique physics-based puzzles while also delving into themes of consciousness and identity.

Antichamber – A mind-bending puzzle game that plays with players’ expectations and challenges them to think outside the box.

Residents from 10 states are adrenaline junkies…

People from ten states (including Arizonans, Delawareans, Idahoans, Kansans, Granite Staters, New Jerseyans, North Carolinians, Rhode Islanders, Tennesseans and Vermonters) were defined as those seeking adrenaline thrills, as they chose games characterized as adrenaline themed for their video game preferences. Games that evoke a sense of adrenaline usually offer intense, fast-paced, and thrilling experiences.They often challenge the player’s reflexes, decision-making speed, or strategic prowess. These include:

F-Zero GX – A high-speed futuristic racing game known for its intense velocity and challenging tracks.

Apex Legends – A battle royale game that drops players into fast-paced and intense combat scenarios where the last team standing wins.

Call of Duty: Warzone – Another popular battle royale game with high-stakes gunfights.

Georgians Are the Most Competitive.

Residents of three states, including California, Georgia and Texas were identified as the most competitive, based on their gaming preferences. Games that cater to the “Competitive Spirit” often revolve around player-vs-player (PvP) interactions where skill, strategy, teamwork, and sometimes a bit of luck determine the outcome. These games often have ranked modes, tournaments, and esports scenes. These include:

League of Legends – One of the most popular MOBAs (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) with a massive competitive scene and world championships.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) – A first-person shooter with a rich history of competitive play, where teams of terrorists and counter-terrorists fight to, respectively, perpetrate and prevent terrorism.

Dota 2 – Another MOBA with a vast competitive scene, known for hosting “The International”, one of the largest esports tournaments in terms of prize pool.

New Yorkers and North Dakotans Yearn for Social Connections…

New Yorkers and North Dakotans displayed a leaning towards games fostering social ties. These games emphasize group activities, community-building, and collective experiences. These games often provide platforms for players to build communities, foster friendships, and engage in shared experiences. Some stand out titles are:

Among Us – A social deduction game where players communicate to figure out who among them is an imposter.

VRChat – A virtual reality-based game where players can chat, interact, and participate in a variety of experiences together.

Minecraft – While it can be played solo, many players join servers and communities where they collaborate on massive projects, participate in mini-games, or simply hang out.

The Most Chilled…

Just three states, including Alaska, South Dakota and Wyoming favor relaxation type games. Games in the “relaxation” category are often designed to be calming, therapeutic, and allow players to unwind. Examples of these games include:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – A life simulation game where players can build and customize their own island paradise, interact with cute animal villagers, and indulge in peaceful activities like fishing, bug catching, and fossil hunting.

Stardew Valley – A farming simulation game where players can cultivate crops, raise animals, mine for resources, and build relationships with townspeople.

Journey – An evocative adventure game where players traverse beautiful landscapes, accompanied by a hauntingly beautiful soundtrack.

“It’s fascinating how our choice in games can be such a candid reflection of our personalities. There are so many games out there that have the power to resonate, inspire, and connect” says Candace Healy of GuideStrats.com.