//“Finding Washington” explores modern-day issues

ATLANTA – “Finding Washington” by Richard Raines is a compelling exploration of modern-day issues and a key founding father’s impact.

“Finding Washington: Why America Needs to Rediscover the Virtues of Her Most Essential Founding Father”: a uniquely enjoyable look at the life of Washington. “Finding Washington: Why America Needs to Rediscover the Virtues of Her Most Essential Founding Father” is the creation of published author Richard Raines, a loving husband and father who earned his undergraduate degree from Lee University and two graduate degrees from Regent University and is currently pursuing his Ph.D. from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Raines shares, “With all the social, moral, and ethical turmoil in this country, what can Americans learn from George Washington that will help restore the values we hold so dear? In Finding Washington: Why America Needs to Rediscover the Virtues of Her Most Essential Founding Father, Richard Raines masterfully examines George Washington’s life by retelling familiar stories and introducing stories most have never heard. Richard uses these historical accounts to identify virtues displayed by the first president and, through the use of humor, personal anecdotes, and social commentary, walks the reader through ways to revive these virtues in contemporary society.”

In Finding Washington you will discover how Washington’s biggest failure can help modern Americans, how Washington’s choice of clothing said more than words could ever say, why Native Americans issued a prophecy about Washington, why Washington’s choice to race toward the British alone reveals the type of character needed in modern culture, and how Washington stared down a would-be assassin and how his example of courage can inspire us. Finding Washington: Why America Needs to Rediscover the Virtues of Her Most Essential Founding Father is essential reading for those desiring to turn the rising tide of immorality in America and revive the virtues exhibited by George Washington. Readers will laugh, think, and be inspired as Richard invites you to join him and a growing chorus of like-minded people on this journey towards cultural change.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard Raines’s new book explores the virtues exhibited by George Washington and relates these qualities to modern challenges and solutions.

Raines balances humor and thoughtful reflection within a historical and political commentary that is certain to engage and challenge readers from any background.

