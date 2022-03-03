//Wiregrass enters articulation agreement with WGU

Share with friends

Wiregrass students and employees will benefit from an articulation agreement with Western Governors University.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and Western Governors University (WGU) have signed an articulation agreement that benefits students and Wiregrass employees. The articulation agreement will provide Wiregrass graduates and employees who have an associate degree the opportunity to advance their personal, educational, and career goals by continuing their education at WGU.

WGU is a private, nonprofit institution that offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business, information technology, K–12 teacher education, and health professions, including nursing. The programs are offered online, and all students are assigned a program mentor. WGU will provide Wiregrass graduates and employees with flexible and personalized learning pathways to higher education. WGU has more than 5,000 currently enrolled students and nearly 8,000 alumni in Georgia.

“We are thrilled to partner with Wiregrass, a fantastic institution with deep ties in the community,” said Dr. Kimberly K. Estep, WGU Southeast Regional Vice President. “At WGU, we believe in the power of education to change lives. This partnership will help further our mission of expanding educational access and equipping students with the tools necessary to meet their goals.”

Wiregrass graduates and employees will be able to transfer credits to WGU programs into one of WGU’s four Colleges: Business, Information Technology, Health Professions, and Teacher Education. Graduates and employees of Wiregrass will be eligible to apply for the WGU Community College Partner Scholarship for $2,500, which is based on satisfactory academic performance and will be disbursed in increments of $625 per semester for up to four terms.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Wiregrass graduates and employees to work toward their bachelor’s or master’s degrees at their own pace and schedules,” shared Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements. “Wiregrass looks forward to working with our partners at Western Governors University for many years to come.”

Wiregrass students who are interested in learning more about this opportunity should talk with their academic advisor. To learn more about the college and programs offered, visit wiregrass.edu. To learn more about WGU and its programs offered, visit wgu.edu.