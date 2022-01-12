//FEMA grant creates business recovery training program

Share with friends











The Enterprise Innovation Institute at Georgia Tech is creating a training and education program to help economic recovery capabilities among U.S. businesses.

Release:

According to the Georgia Tech Foundation, Inc. website, the Enterprise Innovation Institute at Georgia Tech is creating a training and education program to help economic recovery capabilities among U.S. businesses. With the support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency funding and other companies, the training will help support businesses in recovering from major disasters.

For more information click on the link from Georgia Tech Foundation, Inc. below.

https://support.gtf.gatech.edu/news/fema-grant-create-economic-recovery-training-program-us-businesses