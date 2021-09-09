//Bioplastics company opening in Savannah, creating over 100 jobs

Share with friends











Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that bioplastics company NANTRenewables, a subsidiary of NantWorks, will invest up to $29 million to build a manufacturing facility at SeaPoint Industrial Terminal Complex in Savannah. This venture will create 134 manufacturing jobs in Chatham County. Hiring is expected to begin in early 2022.

“I’m glad to welcome NANTRenewables to the number one state for business,” said Governor Kemp. “With our conservative, pro-business policies and world-class infrastructure assets, I am confident NANTRenewables will thrive in the Peach State. I look forward to the solid manufacturing jobs this company will create for hardworking Georgians in our coastal region – specifically in a Federal Opportunity Zone.”

NANTRenewables will manufacture unique biogenic renewable mineral plastic enhancers designed to improve performance, reduce cost, and minimize the overall carbon footprint of finished products. NANTRenewables uses a renewable and self-generating biogenic mineral to produce biodegradable, daily-use products like plates, straws, cutlery, trays, and cups. Additionally, NANTRenewables provides sustainable, value-added products to several other companies within the food, agriculture, and pharmaceutical industries.

“We selected SeaPoint for our new biogenic fillers and bioplastics manufacturing facility because of our shared values focused on sustainability as well as the site’s development-ready network of infrastructure, including roads, rail access, sea access, and nearby utility connections at this impressive industrial complex,” said Harold Meherg, a NANTRenewables senior executive. “We look forward to building our newest plant in Savannah.”

The new NANTRenewables manufacturing facility will be built on an 8.5-acre rail-served parcel at SeaPoint Industrial Terminal Complex in Savannah. This innovative multi-use industrial park is located in a Federal Opportunity Zone and also provides rail and direct deepwater access on the main shipping channel in Savannah. Individuals interested in opportunities with NANTRenewables are encouraged to visit nantbiogoods.com for additional information.

“On behalf of the Savannah Economic Development Authority, I would like to congratulate NANTRenewables for choosing to locate at the SeaPoint Industrial Terminal Complex in Savannah,” said Trip Tollison, Savannah Economic Development Authority President and CEO. “The new manufacturing facility is a great fit for Savannah, and we look forward to watching them grow in our community.”

Assistant Director Alyce Thornhill represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with the Savannah Economic Development Authority and Georgia Power.

“Solutions-oriented companies continue to flock to Georgia thanks to our pro-business, innovation-centered environment, which has helped cultivate an entire sustainability ecosystem,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Many thanks to NANTRenewables for creating jobs and opportunities in Savannah and across the region. I look forward to seeing the additional growth opportunities SeaPoint Industrial Terminal Complex will continue to attract.”

SeaPoint Terminal Industrial Complex recently received authorization from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to construct a new private marine terminal along a one-mile embankment in the Port of Savannah, the fastest-growing container port in the nation. The berth, located on the main shipping channel at 47-foot depth, will support manufacturing operations like NANTRenewables, allowing companies to reduce or eliminate drayage by utilizing all modes of transportation, including vessels.

About NANTRenewables:

Headquartered in Gadsden, Alabama, NANTRenewables processes a biogenically renewable, high-performance mineral for a wide range of end uses, including agriculture, food, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, glass, paint, paper, and bioplastics production, especially including compostable and biodegradable single-service food products, such as cutlery, straws, plates, cups, clam shells, bags, and much more. NANTRenewables, a subsidiary of NANTWorks owned by biotech entrepreneur Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, provides customers with an environmentally responsible alternative made from renewable, sustainable materials with a reduced carbon footprint. NANTRenewables products are created in the spirit of sustainability, carbon footprint reduction, and carbon sequestration without sacrificing performance.