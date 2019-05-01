//Should NCAA Get Rid of Transfer Portal?

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – After spring football has passed, it seems like a lot of football players are entering the transfer portal because they won’t be starting.

It really caught my attention when Justin Fields, now Ohio State quarterback, entered the transfer portal after not having much playing time his freshman year at Georgia. After that, Tate Martell and a few others entered.

Granted, their are good reasons to leave your current school but that’s not what I’m talking about.

Players seem like they’re taking the easy way out rather than staying and competing for that starting job. The point of sports is to compete and get better but if you don’t get the starting job, they go somewhere else.

Why go to that school when you know you’re going to compete for a job but transfer when you don’t get it? Athlete’s don’t want to work hard and earn that spot.

Now the devil’s advocate to that is we don’t know what goes on behind closed doors. What are coaches saying to the players when they’re being recruited? What happens at practices? Are players given a 100 percent opportunity at starting?

The transfer portal just seems like an easy way out if they don’t get the starting job. Now if they do transfer, NCAA should make it harder for them to be eligible immediately at their new school.