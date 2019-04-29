//Viking to Titan: LHS’ Woods Signed by Central GA Tech

Share with friends













LOWNDES – Lowndes High School Viking Mikayla Woods loves basketball. This b-girl is happy, and thankful.

“Today I signed with Central Georgia Tech!” she said.

The Lowndes High School senior is full of grace and excitement.

“February 14, 2019 was my last high school basketball game,” Mikayla said. “I told my parents I was thinking military and they supported me and I began preparing to take the pre-tests.”

MiKayla received an email on March 14 – an invite only workout to Central Georgia Tech for March 23.

“I told my parents I wanted to go and they supported me,” MiKayla continued. “I went to the workout with about 12 other players and we were told we should receive a call on the next Wednesday if they were interested.”

And an hour later?

“I received a call offering me a full scholarship!” MiKayla said, brimming over, adding, “I first thank God. Without Him in my life this would not be possible. And my parents, Michael and Kourtney Woods, who are my biggest supporters, I thank them for all they have done, and continue to do.”

MiKayla Woods with her father, Michael, at LHS signing day

MiKayla has been playing basketball since she was five-years-old. “I can always say my parents were always there in the stands cheering me on,” MiKayla said. “This is for both of them, and I will continue to make them proud.”

MiKayla thanked her grandparents, too. “Since we moved back to Georgia there was not a game that I looked in the stands and you all were not there,” she said. “I also want to thank all my coaches: Coach Tookes ,Coach Bivins, Coach Clemons, Coach Brittney Bell, Coach Uncle-Issac, Coach Ellis, Coach Adams, Coach Taft, Coach Nikki, Coach Brown, Coach Wilson, Coach Natlyn, and my trainer, Mr. Matt. You all continued to push me and to never give up. And without all of you I would not be here signing today. Thank you to all my family and friends and teammates for all the support as well.”

MiKayla will be trading in her Vikings jersey for a Titans one. We wish her all the best the world has to offer!