//NFL Draft Coming Up

VALDOSTA – The 2019 NFL Draft is coming up and a lot of people are wondering who is their favorite team going to choose.

There are a few names that experts think is going to go in the overall first pick including Dwayne Haskins from Ohio State, Kyler Murray from Oklahoma or maybe a defensive player like Nick Bosa from Ohio State or Quinnen Williams from Alabama.

Even though they are the first names to come up, there are a few underrated players that could have a better chance of winning you games like Drew Lock from Missouri, Deandre Baker from Georgia or even Chase Winovich from Michigan.

There’s a lot of talent in this year’s draft and it’s going to be exciting to where they go.

Atlanta is predicted to Jonah Williams from Alabama in the first round. Tampa Bay is predicted to go after Devin White from LSU and Jacksonville looks like they might draft Jawaan Taylor from Florida in the first round.

The draft will take place this Thursday, Friday and Saturday on ESPN and the NFL Network.