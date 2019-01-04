//Justin Fields Is Moving On

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Justin Fields, now former quarterback for Georgia, confirms he is transferring to Ohio State.

Fields was a 5-Star prospect coming out of high school but he didn’t have much of an opportunity to show off his skills as a freshman. He played in 13 games this season and completed 27 of his 39 pass attempts for 328 yards and four touchdowns.

Fields was waiting to decide to transfer to Ohio State because Dwayne Haskins didn’t officially announce he was going to the NFL.

He will be going on an official visit this weekend enrolling in classes,which start next week.

