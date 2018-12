Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University Blazers are blazing a trail to the Final Four after a win against Lenoir-Rhyne this past Saturday.

The Blazers (12-0) defeated the Bears 61-21, finishing with 597 yards of total ofense and 382 yards rushing.

Prior to Saturday’s win, the Blazers needed 30 points to set the Gulf South Conference single-season scoring record.

VSU will host Notre Dame next Saturday at noon.