//VSU Football Travels To West Florida This Week

VALDOSTA – Undefeated Valdosta State travels to play, 6-3, West Florida this Saturday.

VSU is ranked number 7 in the national polls this week after a bye week this last week and it looks like nobody can slow down the Blazers. West Florida has other things on their mind.

West Florida has had a tough schedule this year including losses to ranked West Georgia and Midwestern State.

VSU is averaging 53.3 points a game and they’re only giving up an average of 19.5 points a game. There’s no doubt that this team can play with the best and it’s all leading up to the match-up of the year against West Georgia next week.

The game with West Florida is this Saturday, November 3rd, at 5 P.M in Pensacola, Florida.

