//Georgia Football Schedules Home-and-Home with Texas, Clemson

ATHENS — The University of Georgia has scheduled two home-and-home series with Clemson and Texas over a three-year period from 2028-2030.

Georgia will travel to Austin to take on the Longhorns on Sept. 2, 2028, and will host Texas on September 1, 2029. The Bulldogs will play at Clemson on September 15, 2029, and the Tigers will come to Athens on Aug. 31, 2030. The schedule will result in Georgia playing both Clemson and Texas in 2029.

Georgia and Clemson first played in 1897 and have played 64 times since with the Bulldogs holding a 42-18-4 advantage. The two teams last played in 2013 in Clemson and 2014 in Athens with each team winning the home game.

Georgia and Texas first played in the 1949 Orange Bowl with the Longhorns winning 41-28 but have only played three times since: 1957 in Atlanta (Texas 26-7), 1958 in Austin (Texas 13-8), and the 1984 Cotton Bowl which ended in a 10-9 Bulldog victory.