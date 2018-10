//Last Friday’s High School Football Scores

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Last Friday had some exciting games including Valdosta’s dominant win over Houston County and Brooks County defeating Thomasville.

Last Friday’s Scores:

Valdosta Wildcats at Houston Co. Bears 3-3 2-4 55 14 Final

​​​​​​​

Creekside Cougars at Valwood Valiants 1-5 4-2 0 27

Final

​​​​​​​​

Thomasville Bulldogs at Brooks Co. Trojans 4-2 4-2 11 27 Final

​​​​​

Berrien Rebels at Fitzgerald Hurricanes 5-1 4-2 20 50 Final

​​​

Miller Grove Wolverines at Tift Co. Blue Devils 1-4 4-2 0 45 Final

​​​​​​

Coffee Trojans at Northside Eagles 6-0 3-3 20 30 Final

​​​​​​​

Veterans Warhawks at Bainbridge Bearcats 6-0 2-4 14 27 Final

​​​​​

TCC Yellow Jackets at Worth Co. Rams 4-1 1-5 47 0 Final

​​​​​

Carver Tigers at Cairo Syrupmakers 6-0 4-2 8 43 Final

​​​​​