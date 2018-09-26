Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The biggest question in the NFL right now: Ryan Fitzpatrick or Jameis Winston?

Former 1st round pick, Jameis Winston, has been suspended the first three games of the 2018 NFL season. Out of nowhere comes the veteran, Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick, in the first three games, has thrown for 1, 230 yards, 11 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

The Monday night game against Pittsburgh was a little rocky but nonetheless has played about as good as you want your quarterback to play in the first three games.

So it leads me back to my question: Fitzpatrick or Winston?

Would you give up the amazing play by Fitzpatrick and the rhythm they’re in or put the former first-rounder back in?

Winston is an amazing quarterback, no doubt, but he hasn’t lived up to the standards that was put on him. Winston won the 2013 Heisman Trophy and a National Championship at Florida State. He has the accolades but no playoff appearance in the NFL.

Why not keep Fitzpatrick starting and let Winston learn behind the veteran? Sam Darnold, New York Jets quarterback, is learning a lot from Josh McCown so can’t the same be done in Tampa Bay? We will see.

No announcement has been made yet on who will be the starting quarterback this week as Tampa Bay takes on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

More Info: https://sports.yahoo.com/bucs-start-jameis-winston-sit-ryan-fitzpatrick-001059776.html