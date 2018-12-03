//Petty Thief Nabbed in Madison, K9 Riot Recovers Stolen Property

Share with friends













MADISON CO, Fla – Major David Harper of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that there has been a spike in burglaries and thefts in the Town of Greenville during recent weeks.

MCSO Investigators identified Cody Lee as a person of interest in several of the reported crimes. On Thursday, November 29, 2018 Investigators and Patrol Deputies were in Greenville attempting to locate Lee for questioning.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Lieutenant Doug Haskell spotted Lee walking out from behind a building at the Greenville Recreation Park. Lieutenant Haskell approached Lee and noticed that Lee was sweating profusely. Lee’s jacket was covered in spider webs and debris indicating that he had recently been in a wooded area. Lieutenant Haskell questioned Lee about the recent thefts in the area and Lee admitted to stealing “little things”. Lee also stated that he had just entered a house west of the Recreation Park where he had stolen dinnerware along with an automobile radiator.

Lieutenant Haskell placed Lee under arrest without incident. Sergeant Eddie Brannon deployed K9 Riot and was able to successfully backtrack Lee to a residence located on SW Main Street and confirm that the residence had recently been burglarized. K9 Riot was also able to locate the stolen items that had been hidden by Lee just prior to his arrest. The investigation into the string of burglaries is ongoing however Lee is considered a suspect. Additional charges are pending.

Arrested:

Cody Dwayne Lee

02/14/1989

Greenville, FL 32331

1. Burglary

2. Petit Theft