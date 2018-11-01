//Fifth Time, Three Days: More School Bus Stop Accidents

SOURCE: CNN
TAMPA – A driver is in custody in Tampa, Florida, after police say they hit several people at a bus stop. Seven people were rushed to the hospital – two adults and five children. Two with serious injuries were taken to hospitals. One child is in critical condition. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening. Three of the children were six-years-old, one is nine, and the eldest is 12.
The children all attended a school about five minutes away from the bust stop.
A 47-year-old man was driving a Ford Escort at a high rate of speed in a neighborhood when he hit the seven on the side of the street. He reportedly remained at the scene and has not been charged.
The Tampa accident today was at least the fifth time in three days that people have been hit at bus stops.