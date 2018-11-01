//Fifth Time, Three Days: More School Bus Stop Accidents

SOURCE: CNN

TAMPA – A driver is in custody in Tampa, Florida, after police say they hit several people at a bus stop. Seven people were rushed to the hospital – two adults and five children. Two with serious injuries were taken to hospitals. One child is in critical condition. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening. Three of the children were six-years-old, one is nine, and the eldest is 12.

The children all attended a school about five minutes away from the bust stop.

A 47-year-old man was driving a Ford Escort at a high rate of speed in a neighborhood when he hit the seven on the side of the street. He reportedly remained at the scene and has not been charged.