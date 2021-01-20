//Baseball fans mourn the passing of Don Sutton

Share with friends











Whether remembered as a Hall of Fame pitcher or as part of the Braves brodcast team, Don Sutton cast a long shadow in the world of Major League Baseball. According to his son, Daron, he passed away in his sleep Monday night. He was 75 years old.

Many in our area know him best as part of the beloved Braves broadcast team that also included Skip Carey, Pete Van Wieren, Ernie Johnson, Sr, and Joe Simpson. He spent almost 30 years adding his prolific baseball knowledge and insight, humble personality, and quick quips to the Braves’ broadcasts. But prior to that, he compiled a Hall of Fame pitching career.

Best known for wearing the Dodgers uniform, he also lent his talent to the bull pen for the Angles, Astros, Brewers and A’s. And despite retiring from the mound more than 30 years ago, Sutton still holds the Dodgers franchise records in wins (233) and strikeouts (2,696). and is third on the all-time leaderboard in games started (756). He is one of 18 members of the 3,000-strikeout club, finishing with 3,574 K’s, good for seventh place of all time.

“Don Sutton was one of our game’s most consistent winning pitchers across his decorated 23-year career,” Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “The longtime Dodger was a four-time All-Star, a top-five finisher in Cy Young Award balloting for five consecutive years, a World Series participant four times in a nine-season span, and a model of durability on the mound. He also helped bring baseball into the homes of millions of fans as a Braves broadcaster.

“Throughout his career, Don represented our game with great class, and many will remember his excitement during his trips to Cooperstown. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Don’s family, friends and the many fans he earned throughout a memorable life in our National Pastime.”