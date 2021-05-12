//VHS announces baseball summer camp
VALDOSTA, Ga.— Valdosta High School has officially confirmed its 2021 Summer Baseball Camp. The camp will be held on Monday, June 7 through Wednesday, June 9 between 9 AM and 12PM each day. The camp will cost $75.00 per camper. The camp will feature training in the fundamentals a young baseball athlete may need. VHS also informs parents that the camp will divided into Kid’s (ages 5 – 8) and Advanced (ages9 – 13). For more information, along with registration forms, please see Valdosta High Facebook post.

