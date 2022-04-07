//Opening Day for Atlanta Braves

Share with friends

It was a tumultuous off-season for the World Series reigning champions, but the 2022 MLB season is finally here, and the Atlanta Braves will take the field at Truist Park to square off against the Cincinnati Reds in the season/home opener at 8 pm.

Once the victory parade was complete after winning the World Series last October, the Braves went into the off-season with several questions hanging over their heads. Many of which were left unanswered as a lockout went into effect when the owners and players couldn’t come to terms on a new labor deal. It was the ninth time the two sides had clashed and created a work stoppage, and postponed the start of the 2022 season. With a second delay looming, the two sides came to an agreement on March 10, 2022, and the lockout was lifted that evening.

In the following weeks, the Braves roster made some changes, the biggest being the signing of Matt Olson to play first base, with former Braves favorite, Freddie Freeman, taking his talents to the West Coast. Olson will start at 1B tonight, and will be joined on the field for opening day by Eddie Rosario (RF), Austin Riley (3B), Marcell Ozuna (LF), Ozzie Albies (2B), Adam Duvall (CF), Travis d’Arnaud (C), Alex Dickerson (DH), and Dansby Swanson (SS). The Braves will use a starting pitching rotation of six, as they don’t have a day off for the first two weeks of the season, with Max Fried taking the mound tonight.

The game starts at 8 pm and will air on ESPN2.