//SGBC connects leaders at Government Link Reception

Photo: SGBC Leadership and municipality representatives from across the state attended a networking reception for leaders in business, community, and government at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE) in Atlanta, GA hosted by the Chamber.
ATLANTA – The Southern Georgia Black Chambers hosted the inaugural Government Link Reception connecting leaders from across the state.
Release:
The Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC) hosted its inaugural Government Link Reception on Friday, January 24th, 2025, at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE). The event brought together a diverse group of leaders from across Georgia, including elected officials, business owners, community advocates, and representatives from various organizations.
The reception provided a unique platform for attendees to network, share ideas, and discuss key issues related to economic development, community empowerment, and government collaboration. The event fostered a spirit of unity and highlighted the importance of Black leadership in shaping the future of Georgia.
“We are extremely pleased with the success of our first Government Link Reception,” said Darquita Williams, SGBC Board Member and coordinator for the event. “This event exceeded our expectations in bringing together a dynamic group of leaders who are passionate about making a difference in their communities.”
Williams also is the Finance Director for the City of Nashville, Georgia.
The reception featured motivational remarks from Terrell Jacobs, City Manager of Albany, Georgia.
Trina Kolawole, Vice President of Government and Institutional Banking at Bank OZK, the event’s Platinum Sponsor, expressed her thoughts regarding the impact of the event.
“A huge thank you to the chamber for allowing Bank OZK to be your Platinum Sponsor and for contributing to this impactful gathering. It was truly wonderful to see so many familiar faces and make meaningful new connections. Events like these remind us of the power of collaboration and innovation in shaping the future of government and public service,” said Kolawole.
Attendees shared the same enthusiasm for the event and its impact. Montina Young Frazier, Small Business Advocate & RICE Tech Advisor, described the reception as “an amazing evening of meaningful networking, partnership opportunities, and celebration of African American leadership.”
The SGBC’s Government Link Reception demonstrated the Chamber’s commitment to providing valuable networking opportunities; connecting leaders across various sectors to foster collaboration and partnerships, advocating for initiatives that drive economic growth and empowerment within underserved communities.
According to the organization, this event serves as a testament to the SGBC’s growing influence
and its dedication to serving the needs of its members and the broader community. The
Southern Georgia Black Chambers encourages all businesses and individuals interested in
making a difference in South Georgia to become a member of the SGBC and participate in its
future chamber events.
“We believe that by working together, we can continue moving the needle, through our
initiatives, towards a brighter future for our businesses and communities across Georgia,” said
Johnson. “We invite everyone who shares our vision to join us as chamber members on this
journey.”
The Southern Georgia Black Chambers is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting
economic development and empowerment within the communities in South Georgia. The
Chamber provides resources, networking opportunities, and advocacy to support the growth and
success of under-represented businesses.
Chamber membership can be obtained by visiting www.sgablackchambers.org or contacting the
Southern Georgia Black Chambers at info@sgablackchambers.org.