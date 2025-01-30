//SGBC connects leaders at Government Link Reception

Share with friends

Photo: SGBC Leadership and municipality representatives from across the state attended a networking reception for leaders in business, community, and government at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE) in Atlanta, GA hosted by the Chamber.

ATLANTA – The Southern Georgia Black Chambers hosted the inaugural Government Link Reception connecting leaders from across the state.

Release:

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC) hosted its inaugural Government Link Reception on Friday, January 24th, 2025, at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE). The event brought together a diverse group of leaders from across Georgia, including elected officials, business owners, community advocates, and representatives from various organizations.

SGBC President & CEO DeWayne Johnson stands with Bank OZK Leadership Trina Kolawole, Tori Haack, and Tullis Beasley. Bank OZK was the Platinum Sponsor for the 2025 Government Link Reception hosted by the Chamber. Leaders representing South Georgia included Nashville City Councilman Rodrick Smith, Valdosta City Councilman Nicholas Harden, Nashville City Finance Director Darquita Williams, Sista Girl Birth Initiative Director Kristina Cheek, and Chamber President DeWayne Johnson.

Joining Chamber President DeWayne Johnson for a photo at the Government Link Reception were Valdosta Assistant City Manager Catherine Ammons and Valdosta City Councilwoman Sandra Tooley.

The reception provided a unique platform for attendees to network, share ideas, and discuss key issues related to economic development, community empowerment, and government collaboration. The event fostered a spirit of unity and highlighted the importance of Black leadership in shaping the future of Georgia.

“We are extremely pleased with the success of our first Government Link Reception,” said Darquita Williams, SGBC Board Member and coordinator for the event. “This event exceeded our expectations in bringing together a dynamic group of leaders who are passionate about making a difference in their communities.”

Williams also is the Finance Director for the City of Nashville, Georgia.

The reception featured motivational remarks from Terrell Jacobs, City Manager of Albany, Georgia.

Trina Kolawole, Vice President of Government and Institutional Banking at Bank OZK, the event’s Platinum Sponsor, expressed her thoughts regarding the impact of the event.

“A huge thank you to the chamber for allowing Bank OZK to be your Platinum Sponsor and for contributing to this impactful gathering. It was truly wonderful to see so many familiar faces and make meaningful new connections. Events like these remind us of the power of collaboration and innovation in shaping the future of government and public service,” said Kolawole.

Attendees shared the same enthusiasm for the event and its impact. Montina Young Frazier, Small Business Advocate & RICE Tech Advisor, described the reception as “an amazing evening of meaningful networking, partnership opportunities, and celebration of African American leadership.”

The SGBC’s Government Link Reception demonstrated the Chamber’s commitment to providing valuable networking opportunities; connecting leaders across various sectors to foster collaboration and partnerships, advocating for initiatives that drive economic growth and empowerment within underserved communities.

According to the organization, this event serves as a testament to the SGBC’s growing influence

and its dedication to serving the needs of its members and the broader community. The

Southern Georgia Black Chambers encourages all businesses and individuals interested in

making a difference in South Georgia to become a member of the SGBC and participate in its

future chamber events.

“We believe that by working together, we can continue moving the needle, through our

initiatives, towards a brighter future for our businesses and communities across Georgia,” said

Johnson. “We invite everyone who shares our vision to join us as chamber members on this

journey.”

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting

economic development and empowerment within the communities in South Georgia. The

Chamber provides resources, networking opportunities, and advocacy to support the growth and

success of under-represented businesses.

Chamber membership can be obtained by visiting www.sgablackchambers.org or contacting the

Southern Georgia Black Chambers at info@sgablackchambers.org.