//Hawashin to create 460 jobs with new GA facility

ATLANTA – Automotive parts company Hwashin to establish new manufacturing facility bringing over 460 jobs to Georgia.

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Hwashin, an automotive parts company, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Dublin, creating over 460 new jobs and more than $176 million in investment in Laurens County.

“Our goal to become the e-mobility capital of the nation is bringing opportunity to communities all across the state,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Hwashin is the latest to join our growing ecosystem of companies bringing good jobs to hardworking Georgians in this industry. I look forward to the impact this project will have on the Dublin community and Laurens County.”

Hwashin stands as a Tier-1 supplier with a specialization in crafting chassis and body parts for renowned entities such as Hyundai Motor Group, Kia, and international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Operating from its headquarters in Korea, Hwashin has established production facilities spanning the United States, Asia, and South America.

“Hwashin aspires to shape a future global city focused on electric vehicles (EVs), drawing from our 50-year expertise and collaboration with Georgia and Laurens County,” said Seo Jin Jung, CEO of Hwashin. “This alliance seeks to position the region at the forefront of the evolving automobile industry. The prospect of embarking on this transformative journey fills us with excitement, and Hwashin is committed to embracing these new horizons.”

“With dedication, Hwashin will take on the role of a reliable partner to customers and an engaged contributor to the local community,” continued Jung. “We believe in our capacity to contribute to the prosperity of communities and the American auto parts industry. We extend our sincere gratitude to the State of Georgia and Laurens County for their ongoing cooperation and support throughout this project.”

Hwashin’s new Georgia facility is scheduled to begin production in late 2025. It will be located at the Georgia Highway 257 Rail Served Site, the first Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) Select site in the state. A “GRAD Certified Select” status is an indication that a site has met or exceeded more rigorous certification requirements. This facility will be primarily focused on manufacturing chassis components for OEMs, including Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America and Kia Georgia.

“The City of Dublin is pleased to welcome Hwashin to our community,” said Dublin Mayor Joshua Kight. “The staff and board of the Dublin-Laurens County Development Authority did an excellent job showing Hwashin why Dublin-Laurens County is a great place to do business, and we’re excited to begin working with our new Korean partners. The company’s manufacturing facility in Dublin will become an economic engine for our region, leading to more employment opportunities and quality growth for our town.”

“It is with great excitement that we welcome Hwashin as the seventh international company to call Dublin and Laurens County home,” said Jeff Davis, Chairman of the Laurens County Board of Commissioners. “Today is a great example of the partnership and a demonstration of the ‘can-do attitude’ that exists between Laurens County, the City of Dublin, and the Dublin-Laurens County Development Authority. This is a project that will change the landscape for Dublin-Laurens County, providing new career opportunities for area residents while developing increased and far-reaching opportunities in areas such as housing and retail development, to name a few.”

“Significant investments from Hwashin and other automotive suppliers are delivering career opportunities that will allow Georgians to thrive right here at home,” said Georgia Ports Authority President and CEO Griff Lynch. “The Georgia Ports Authority is proud to support economic development throughout the state, and welcomes Hwashin as the newest member of our manufacturing community. Our mission is to efficiently connect companies like Hwashin to international markets, and this announcement is further evidence of Georgia’s position as a global business center.”

Director of Project Implementation and Supplier Strategy Alyce Thornhill represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Dublin-Laurens County Development Authority, Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia EMC, and Georgia Quick Start.

“From their chosen site, Hwashin will have direct interstate access to at least two long-term automotive partners and be able to pursue an accelerated construction timeline by locating on a GRAD Select site,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Decades of elected leadership have supported infrastructure and workforce development, which are now two areas where Georgia excels against the competition. The local officials and teams have been a tremendous part of our state’s success in attracting the jobs of the future. Congratulations to the City of Dublin, Laurens County, Hwashin, and the many partners who put in the energy and commitment involved in making this project a reality!”

For over a century, Georgia has fostered healthy industry practices, encouraged collaboration and innovation, and positioned the state as a leader in developing and harnessing emerging technologies for the evolving automotive and mobility industry. In fiscal year 2023, job creation in the automotive industry increased by 324 percent when compared to FY21, and suppliers attracted by Georgia’s mobility OEMs resulted in over $2 billion in investment across the state. As the electric vehicle market continues to grow, Georgia has pursued the entire supply chain, creating more than $25.1 billion in investments and 29,000 jobs since 2020.

About Hwashin

Since its inception in 1975, Hwashin Co., Ltd. has held a prominent position in the Korean auto parts industry for nearly five decades. With a specialized focus on chassis and body parts, the company remains at the forefront by actively engaging in research and development. It has continuously expanded its product offerings to encompass lightweight aluminum components and eco-friendly solutions in alignment with the global automotive industry’s eco-conscious direction. Hwashin Co., Ltd employs more than 4,200 personnel worldwide.