//Georgia troopers involved in shooting during stolen vehicle pursuit

ATLANTA – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred during a stolen vehicle chase with GSP troopers.

Release:

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Atlanta, Georgia. The Georgia State Patrol asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on November 6, 2023. One man was shot and has serious injuries. No troopers were injured in this incident.

The preliminary information indicates at about 3:10 p.m., Georgia State Patrol troopers observed a stolen vehicle near Campbellton Road. As troopers got behind the vehicle, the driver sped away & troopers pursued the stolen vehicle. The person driving the stolen vehicle ran a red light and hit a school bus. Multiple people got out of the stolen vehicle and ran away.

As Troopers chased one of the men, later identified as Jaron Peters, age 18, of Atlanta, Peters fired a handgun at troopers several times and troopers returned fire. Peters continued to run, and troopers lost contact with him. Troopers searched the area and saw Peters being chased through a neighborhood by a dog. Peters attempted to break into two homes in the area.

Troopers were able to take Peters into custody without further incident. Once in custody, troopers realized that Peters had gunshot wounds and rendered medical aid until he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.