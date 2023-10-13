//New research finds top 3 most dangerous jobs in GA

Share with friends

ATLANTA – New research analyzed by personal injury lawyers reveals the top 3 most dangerous jobs in Georgia.

Wood product manufacturing is the most dangerous job in Georgia.

Couriers and messengers follow in second

Rubber product manufacturing is the third most dangerous industry

New research has discovered the top 3 most dangerous jobs in Georgia, with Wood product manufacturing taking the top spot.

Research by personal injury lawyers at John Fitch analyzed the number of non-fatal injuries in every industry per 200 million hours worked (or 100,000 full-time workers at 40h per week, 50w per year). The more injuries per time worked the more dangerous those jobs are considered to be.

The data shows the 3 most dangerous jobs in are:

Rank Job Total Non-Fatal Injuries 1 Wood product manufacturing 10.2 2 Couriers and messengers 8.4 3 Rubber product manufacturing 5.8



#1. Wood product manufacturing

Wood product manufacturing involves the production of various wood-based products such as furniture, cabinets, flooring, and more. Workers in this industry are injured at a rate of 10.2 per 200 million hours worked. While it’s not among the most inherently dangerous industries, there are several reasons why it can be considered hazardous such as, machinery operation, wood dust (the cutting and sanding of wood generate fine wood dust particles, which, if not properly controlled, can pose respiratory hazards. Long-term exposure to wood dust may lead to respiratory problems), Chemical Hazards or noise which could impact hearing over time.

#2. Couriers and messengers

This industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in providing air, surface, or combined mode courier and delivery services of parcels. Workers in this industry are injured at a rate of 8.4 per 200 million hours worked. Couriers and delivery service employees are also in one of the most dangerous industries according to data. There are many likelihoods for this, the first being road accidents as many workers will spend a lot of time driving which is the most hazardous form of transport. Being out no matter the weather means there may also be hazards from extreme weather or even possibly pets.

#3. Rubber product manufacturing

This industry group comprises establishments primarily engaged in processing natural, synthetic, or reclaimed rubber materials into intermediate or final products using processes, such as vulcanizing, cementing, molding, extruding, and lathe-cutting. Workers in this industry are injured at a rate of 5.4 per 200 million hours worked. Manufacturing jobs often involve heavy machinery, chemical exposure, and the risk of accidents during production processes.

A spokesperson from John Fitch has commented: “Workplace injuries in America present a sobering reality that underscores the importance of prioritizing worker safety and well-being. Each year, thousands of workers across various industries experience injuries that not only affect their physical health but also have profound consequences on their livelihoods and families.”

“America’s foundations are built upon the ideologies of hard work and dedication to creating a better society for the future, whether you’re a builder, nurse, driver, police officer, retail worker or any other job, you provide value to other Americans. Your safety while doing those jobs should be a top priority as no one should have to go to work and worry about the dangers they may face.”