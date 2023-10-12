//Georgia ranks among top 10 states with bullying problems

Share with friends

ATLANTA – According to a new report by WalletHub, Georgia ranks among the top 10 States with the Biggest Bullying Problems.

With 20% of students ages 12-18 experience bullying, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2023’s States with the Biggest Bullying Problems, as well as expert commentary.

To identify the states where bullying is most pervasive, WalletHub compared 47 states and the District of Columbia across 20 key metrics, ranging from the bullying-incident rate to truancy costs for schools to the share of high school students bullied online.

Bullying Prevalence & Prevention in Georgia (1=Biggest, 24=Avg.):

Overall rank for Georgia: 7 th

3 rd – % of High School Students Involved in Physical Fight at School

– % of High School Students Involved in Physical Fight at School 6 th – % of High School Students Who Attempted Suicide

– % of High School Students Who Attempted Suicide 9 th – Cost of Truancy for Schools Due to Bullying

– Cost of Truancy for Schools Due to Bullying 9 th – State Anti-Bullying Laws & Policies

– State Anti-Bullying Laws & Policies 2nd – State Anti-Cyberbullying Laws Requiring School Policy

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-states-at-controlling-bullying/9920