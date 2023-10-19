//Georgia employers struggle with hiring

Share with friends

ATLANTA – According to a new WalletHub study, Georgia employers have been ranked in the top 10 states that struggle with hiring in the United States.

With the labor force participation rate rising to 62.8% in September, WalletHub released its report on 2023’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring, as well as expert commentary.

In order to see where employers are struggling the most in hiring, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on the rate of job openings for both the latest month and the last 12 months.

Georgia Hiring Struggle Stats

Job openings rate during the latest month: 6.60%



Job openings rate in the past 12 months: 7.28%



Overall rank: 4th biggest hiring struggle in the country



