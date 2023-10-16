//Georgia buys $10M in bonds to support Israel

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Kemp announces that Georgia recently bought $10 million in Israeli bonds to support defense efforts against the Hamas regime.

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced he instructed the State Treasurer to buy $10 million in bonds from Israel to support its defense efforts against the militant Hamas regime. The $10 million amount was the highest available on the market and brings Georgia’s current total investment in Israel via bonds to $25 million. Since Governor Kemp took office, Georgia has purchased an aggregate of $50 million in bonds (including this latest purchase), with half of the bonds now matured.

“Israel is one of Georgia’s strongest allies and greatest friends, and our support for its people as they endure horrific attacks from terrorists is unwavering,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Purchasing these bonds is just the latest expression of that support. Though this conflict was not of Israel’s choosing, we know they will be victorious in this fight against evil and those who seek its destruction. In addition to these bonds and other measures of support, Marty and I also ask that our fellow Georgians join us in praying for Israel’s safety, for its swift victory, and for the families painfully impacted by the attacks.”

On Saturday, October 7, 2023, terrorists from Gaza launched a coordinated attack on the people of Israel, indiscriminately targeting civilian men, women, children, and the elderly. As of today, over 1,200 Israelis have perished as a result of these attacks and 25 American citizens are among the dead. Both American and Israeli citizens were also taken hostage by Hamas militants. As a mark of respect for those killed and injured by these barbaric attacks, Governor Kemp ordered the flags of the United States and of the State of Georgia to fly at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, October 14 – the week anniversary of when the attacks began. You can view Executive Order 10.11.23.03 here.

In May of this year, Governor and First Lady Kemp, along with their three daughters, led a delegation of state officials on an economic development trip to Israel. During their visit, they traveled across much of the country, passing through several areas attacked during the initial incursions of last Saturday. Along with members of the delegation, Governor and First Lady Kemp also met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen, and other Israeli officials to discuss security issues in the Middle East, among other topics.