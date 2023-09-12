//Georgia ranks top 5 least vaccinated state

Share with friends

ATLANTA – According to a new report by WalletHub reveals that Georgia ranks in the top 5 of least vaccinated states.

Release:

With vaccines preventing 4 to 5 million deaths worldwide per year according to the WHO, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2023’s States that Vaccinate the Most, as well as expert commentary.

In order to find out which states vaccinate most, WalletHub analyzed the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 16 key metrics, ranging from the share of vaccinated children to the share of people without health insurance to the flu vaccination rate among adults.

Vaccination in Georgia (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

37 th – Influenza Vaccination Rate in Children Aged 6 Months to 17 Years Old

– Influenza Vaccination Rate in Children Aged 6 Months to 17 Years Old 35 th – Share of Teenagers Aged 13-17 with Up-To-Date HPV Vaccination

– Share of Teenagers Aged 13-17 with Up-To-Date HPV Vaccination 40 th – Flu Vaccination Coverage Rate Among Adults

– Flu Vaccination Coverage Rate Among Adults 42 nd – Share of Adults with Tetanus Vaccination

– Share of Adults with Tetanus Vaccination 39 th – Share of Adults Aged 60 and Older with Zoster Vaccination

– Share of Adults Aged 60 and Older with Zoster Vaccination 24 th – Share of Children 19-35 Months old Living in Poverty with Combined 7-Vaccine Series

– Share of Children 19-35 Months old Living in Poverty with Combined 7-Vaccine Series 49th – Share of Civilian Noninstitutionalized Population without Health Insurance Coverage

Overall rank for Georgia: 48th

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-that-vaccinate-the-most/66237