//Georgia ranks top 10 Best States for Teachers

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A new report by WalletHub found that Georgia ranks in the top 10 Best States for Teachers in the United States.

Release:

With World Teachers’ Day around the corner but teachers making an average of $3,644 less per year than they did 10 years ago when adjusted for inflation, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States for Teachers, as well as expert commentary.

In order to help educators find the best opportunities and teaching environments in the U.S., WalletHub analyzed the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 24 key metrics, ranging from teachers’ income growth potential to the pupil-teacher ratio to public-school spending per student.

Teacher-Friendliness of Georgia (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

Overall rank for Georgia: 10 th

19 th – Avg. Starting Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Avg. Starting Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 8 th – Avg. Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Avg. Salary for Teachers (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 29 th – Pupil-Teacher Ratio

– Pupil-Teacher Ratio 21 st – Teachers’ Income Growth Potential

– Teachers’ Income Growth Potential 7 th – Projected Competition in Year 2030

– Projected Competition in Year 2030 19 th – 10-Year Change in Teacher Salaries

– 10-Year Change in Teacher Salaries 1st – Existence of Digital Learning Plan

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-for-teachers/7159