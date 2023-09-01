//Georgia ranks in top 15 Hardest-Working States in America

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A new report by WalletHub ranks Georgia in the top 15 list of 2023’s Hardest-Working States in America.

With Americans working an average of over 1,800 hours per year and having left 55% of their PTO unused last year, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2023’s Hardest-Working States in America, as well as expert commentary.

In order to determine where Americans work the hardest, WalletHub compared the 50 states across ten key metrics. The data set ranges from average workweek hours to share of workers with multiple jobs to annual volunteer hours per resident.

How Hard Does Georgia Work? (1=Best, 25=Avg.):

10 th – Avg. Workweek Hours

– Avg. Workweek Hours 7 th – Avg. Commute Time

– Avg. Commute Time 21 st – Employment Rate

– Employment Rate 20th – Avg. Leisure Time Spent per Day

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/hardest-working-states-in-america/52400