//Armed Georgia man involved in officer shooting at RaceTrac

Share with friends

ROSWELL – The GBI is investigating a shooting involving officers and an armed man that occurred at an Atlanta RaceTrac.

Release:

The GBI is conducting an officer involved shooting investigation in Roswell, Georgia. The Roswell Police Department (RPD) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 13, 2023. One man was killed during the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information shows that on September 12, 2023, at about 11:55 p.m., RPD officers responded to the RaceTrac located at 420 E Crossville Rd in reference to a suspicious person who was acting erratically and who had been asked by employees to leave after being at the gas station for several hours. Responding officers made contact with the man, identified as Raheem Freeman, age 28, of Atlanta. Freeman pulled a handgun, refused to follow officers’ commands to drop the gun, and barricaded himself near the entrance of the store.

The North Fulton SWAT Team was called to the scene. Officers attempted to negotiate with Freeman, who continued to refuse to follow commands and would not release the gun. In an attempt to take Freeman into custody, officers used less-lethal options which were unsuccessful. Freeman fired his gun and officers returned fire, hitting Freeman.

Freeman was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.