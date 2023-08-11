//GSP assists pursuit that ends in gunfire exchange

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia State Patrol assisted in a pursuit of a vehicle accident suspect that ended in gunfire exchange.

Release:

On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 1:55 pm, Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers assisted the Adairsville Police Department with a pursuit that ended near Interstate 75 and GA 140, in Bartow County. The suspect was involved in a crash, which ultimately ended in an exchange of gunfire with local and state law enforcement officers participating in the pursuit.



Please direct questions regarding the incident to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at publicaffairs@gbi.ga.gov. They will provide updates on this active investigation.