//Homicide suspect leads deputies on chase in stolen K-9 vehicle

CLAYTON CO. – A Georgia homicide suspect recently led deputies on a chase in a stolen K-9 vehicle ending in an officer involved shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is conducting an officer involved shooting investigation in Clayton County, Georgia. The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Sunday, July 16, 2023. Three officers were injured and one man, identified as Andre Longmore, age 40, of Hampton, GA, was killed during the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that around 3:10 p.m., police observed a vehicle known to be driven by Andre Longmore near 2450 Mt. Zion Parkway, in Jonesboro. Longmore had active warrants for his arrest stemming from an incident the previous day in which he killed four people in Hampton. Longmore stole a black GMC Arcadia from one of his victims and removed the license plate.

When police located the vehicle on Sunday afternoon in Jonesboro, officers from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Clayton County Police Department, and the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make contact with Longmore. As officers approached the area where Longmore parked the Arcadia, Longmore fired at officers in an ambush type situation, hitting a Henry County Sheriff’s Office Deputy. Longmore entered a Henry County Sheriff’s Office K-9 vehicle and drove across the street to Mount Zion High School. Longmore abandoned the patrol vehicle at that location, traveled through the woods, and entered the Carriage Place neighborhood. Longmore was seen by several witnesses in the yards of homes and attempting to gain entry into homes. Longmore jumped a backyard fence and entered a home. Police entered the same home through the front door. Longmore fired at officers, hitting two officers. Officers returned fire, shooting and killing Longmore.

Two officers were taken to hospitals where they were treated and released. The third officer shot by Longmore is in stable condition and continues to be treated.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for next steps.