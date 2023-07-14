//GDOT recognizes National Rural Transit Day

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation recognizes the state’s rural transit providers on National Rural Transit Day.

June 16th is National Rural Transit Day and the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is recognizing the state’s rural transit providers in celebration. Thanks to those rural transit providers, Georgians have access to transit in 128 of the state’s159 counties with additional counties adding service regularly.

“Rural transit has the ability to connect people to their community. It supports economic development by connecting Georgians to jobs, healthcare, and educational opportunities,” said Matthew Wilson, Georgia DOT mobility manager. “Over the past few years, Georgia DOT has made strides in ensuring rural transit is more accessible for all. We still have some work to do, but we are very encouraged at the progress.”

Rural Transit Day was established by the National Rural Transit Assistance Program (RTAP) in 2019 as a way to focus on what agencies are doing to recognize passengers and staff on Rural Transit Day and through the year. In recognition, the Georgia DOT is signing the Rural Transit Day Pledge and encourages Georgia’s transit providers to do the same. On Friday, June 14, there will be a live Twitter chat using #RuralTransitDay. Rural transit providers and riders are encouraged to participate.

In Fiscal Year 2022, the Georgia DOT distributed $19.2 million to subrecipient transit providers for operating and capital funding. This funding provided for nearly one million trips on rural transit to be taken, totaling over 10 million trip miles recorded according to the National Transit Database.

On National Transit Day in 2021, Georgia DOT launched its Let’s Ride® website and mobile app which connects riders to their participating local rural transit service provider and enables them to schedule trips. Riders can book a one-way trip or a round-trip for tomorrow or in the future. This mobile app and website support all of the rural transit subrecipients part of Georgia DOT’s rural transit program.

Georgia DOT operates the largest rural transit (5311) subrecipient program in the nation. Georgia DOT’s goal is to ensure all Georgians have access to healthcare, education, shopping, and more by ultimately having a transit option in all 159 of Georgia’s counties. In 2022, the Southern Georgia Regional Commission began operations for its transit program with 11 counties and has since expanded, now offering services to the general public in 15 southern Georgia counties.

Currently, Georgia DOT is creating Transit Development Plans (TDP) for each of the regions. Two TDPs are complete for the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission and the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission. TDPs for the Middle Georgia Regional Commission, Heart of Georgia Regional Commission, Three Rivers Regional Commission, Northwest Georgia Regional Commission, Coastal Regional Commission, Northeast Georgia Regional Commission, and Southern Georgia Regional Commission are pending.

The Georgia Department of Transportation thanks all participating rural transit providers, staff and riders. For more information on Rural Transit Day and to take the pledge, please visit https://www.nationalrtap.org/News/Rural-Transit-Day. For additional information on Georgia DOT’s Rural Transit Program, please visit https://www.dot.ga.gov/GDOT/pages/TransitPrograms.aspx.

