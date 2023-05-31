//GA man receives two life sentences for sex trafficking

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A Georgia man was convicted and received two life sentences of minor sex trafficking in multiple counties.

Release:

Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Mark Thomas, 38, of Union City, has been convicted of minor sex trafficking in Fulton and Cherokee counties. He has received two life sentences to be served concurrently. These two cases involve the same underage victim, who was trafficked in both jurisdictions over a period of several months in 2021. In addition to Thomas, four other men have also been convicted of trafficking this same underage female.

“These life sentences should send a message to all those who prey on our children – you will be vigorously pursued and aggressively prosecuted,” said Carr. “We will not rest in our efforts to protect our most vulnerable Georgians, and anyone who seeks to abuse and exploit them will be met with the full force of the law. We are proud of this latest outcome, and we will keep fighting until every person who engaged in the trafficking of this young woman is put behind bars.”

These cases were investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Unit, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Atlanta Field Office and the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

“These convictions are the result of the diligence of the GBI’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit, working alongside state and federal partners,” said GBI Director Mike Register. “Human trafficking victims deserve justice, and our agency will continue to work closely with the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit to investigate these deplorable crimes.”

“These sentences say loud and clear that predators like Thomas will be found and held accountable,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Travis Pickard, who oversees HSI operations in Georgia and Alabama. “Everyone in the community can breathe easier knowing he will no longer be able to victimize anyone, thanks to the great work by the agents, officers and law enforcement partners involved in the case.”

Mark Thomas Convictions and Sentences

On May 19, 2023, Mark Thomas pleaded guilty to the following charges in Fulton County Superior Court. He was sentenced to life in prison.

1 count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46(c): The defendant did knowingly subject and maintain a person under the age of 18 years for the purpose of sexual servitude.

1 count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46(c): The defendant did knowingly benefit financially from the sexual servitude of a person under the age of 18 years.

1 count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46(c): The defendant did knowingly transport a person under the age of 18 years to a hotel in Fulton County for the purpose of sexual servitude.

1 count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46(c): The defendant did knowingly transport a person under the age of 18 years to a hotel in Fulton County for the purpose of sexual servitude.

1 count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46(c): The defendant did knowingly transport a person under the age of 18 years to a hotel in Fulton County for the purpose of sexual servitude.

1 count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46(c): The defendant did knowingly transport a person under the age of 18 years to a hotel in Fulton County for the purpose of sexual servitude.

1 count of Battery in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-23.1: The defendant did intentionally cause visible bodily harm by striking the victim on her head and face causing red marks and bleeding, using the hand of the defendant.

1 count of Battery in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-23.1: The defendant did intentionally cause substantial bodily harm, to wit: pain, to the victim by striking the victim on her head and face with the hand of the defendant.

1 count of Aggravated Assault in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-21: The defendant did make an assault upon the victim with a firearm, an object which when used offensively against a person is likely to result in serious bodily injury by striking the victim on her head with a firearm.

1 count of Child Molestation in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-6-4(a): The defendant did commit an immoral and indecent act to a child under the age of 16 years with the intent to arouse and satisfy the sexual desires of the defendant by engaging in sexual intercourse with said child.

1 count of Aggravated Child Molestation in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-6-4(c): The defendant did commit an immoral and indecent act to a child under the age of 16 years with the intent to arouse and satisfy the sexual desires of the defendant and said act involving an act of sodomy.

1 count of Cruelty to Children in the First Degree in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-70: The defendant did maliciously cause a child under the age of 18 years cruel and excessive mental and physical pain by maintaining said child in sexual servitude through the use of drugs and alcohol and through the use of violence and threats of violence.

On May 25, 2023, Mark Thomas pleaded guilty to the following charges in Cherokee County Superior Court. He was sentenced to life in prison.

1 count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46(c): The defendant did knowingly transport and provide a person under the age of 18 years for the purpose of sexual servitude.

1 count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46(c): The defendant did knowingly benefit financially from the sexual servitude of a person under the age of 18 years.

The Fulton and Cherokee County sentences will be served concurrently.

This case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Attorney General Hannah Palmquist, who leads the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

Case Summary

On Dec. 18, 2021, a traffic stop was conducted in Cherokee County on a vehicle driven by Mark Thomas. A 16-year-old female was located in the passenger seat. Following this traffic stop, the GBI’s HEAT Unit and HSI Atlanta launched a multi-county investigation in partnership with the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Department of Public Safety’s SWAT Team.

The 16-year-old female disclosed that she had been sold for sex by Mark Thomas for approximately three months beginning in September 2021 when she was 15 years old. Thomas drove the child to Woodstock, Georgia, to be sold to Jose Medina Dominguez and Cesar Juarez Oaxaca.

Mark Thomas also sold the child for sex along Fulton Industrial Boulevard and in surrounding hotels. Cedric Johnson assisted Mark Thomas, including receiving a portion of the financial proceeds from the sale of the underage victim. Ruben Tolentino purchased the child for sex.

Over the course of this larger investigation, Analyst Umniah Al Bayati with the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit found evidence to suggest that a hotel clerk had knowingly assisted in the trafficking of the underage victim. After further analysis by the HEAT Unit, the GBI arrested and charged a sixth defendant – Dionte Johnson – on Feb. 14, 2023. Dionte Johnson was previously employed as a clerk at the Economy Hotel in Fulton County. In this role, he is alleged to have knowingly provided the rooms in which the trafficking occurred. He is also alleged to have solicited the underage victim for sex.

Prior Indictments

Mark Thomas, Jose Medina Dominguez and Cesar Juarez Oaxaca were indicted in Cherokee County on Oct. 10, 2022. All defendants charged in this Cherokee County indictment have been convicted and sentenced to prison.

Mark Thomas, Cedric Johnson and Ruben Tolentino were indicted in Fulton County on Oct. 17, 2022. All defendants charged in this Fulton County indictment have been convicted and sentenced to prison.

Dionte Johnson was indicted in Fulton County on March 20, 2023. The State’s case against Dionte Johnson in Fulton County remains active and ongoing.

Prior Conviction of Other Defendants

On May 5, 2023, Jose Medina Dominguez pleaded guilty to one count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude and one count of Statutory Rape in Cherokee County Superior Court. He was sentenced to 25 years, with 10 years to be served in prison.

On May 5, 2023, Cesar Juarez Oaxaca pleaded guilty to one count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude in Cherokee County Superior Court. He was sentenced to 25 years, with 12 years to be served in prison.

On May 5, 2023, Ruben Tolentino pleaded guilty to one count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude in Fulton County Superior Court. He was sentenced to 25 years, with seven years to be served in prison.

On May 5, 2023, Cedric Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude in Fulton County Superior Court. He was sentenced 25 years, with 13 years to be served in prison.

All four men are also required to register as sex offenders.

About the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit

In 2019, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp, Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit rescued and assisted 116 victims last year alone.

The Unit has 46 defendants who are currently under indictment for sex or labor trafficking, with some facing charges in multiple jurisdictions around the state.

The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is housed in the Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit and his Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit.