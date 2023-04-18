//Georgia Medicaid resumes redetermination

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The State of Georgia has resumed checking eligibility for all Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids members for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Along with all 50 states and U.S. territories, the State of Georgia has resumed checking eligibility for all Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® members for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Medicaid members can find their individual redetermination month and information about the process in their Gateway account at gateway.ga.gov. Members are reminded they should only share their personal information with official state representatives and on official state platforms.



Due to changes in federal law throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® members received continuous coverage, even if their eligibility status changed. States now have from April 2023 – May 2024 to check all members’ eligibility for continued coverage. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS), on behalf of the Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH), will reevaluate eligibility for roughly 2.7 million Georgians over the 14-month period. Georgia must complete all redeterminations, pending eligibility actions, disenrollments, and appeals by May 31, 2024.



Members who are not automatically renewed or who receive notices for submittal of required information must respond to those requests to have their coverage redetermined. DHS will refer members who are no longer eligible for Medicaid or who have aged out of PeachCare for Kids® to healthcare.gov. Later this year, an additional coverage option through Georgia Pathways is expected to go live, offering Medicaid coverage to adults ages 19-64 who meet certain qualifications.



“Our dedicated teams are working hard to make sure that eligible members are aware of redetermination and can complete the process to continue receiving Medicaid or PeachCare for Kids® coverage,” said DHS Commissioner Candice Broce. “All Medicaid or PeachCare for Kids® members should visit Gateway now to confirm their individual redetermination month and learn how to prepare. You should also continue to keep your contact information up to date so we can reach you with notices about your coverage.”



Georgia Medicaid members can update their information in one of three ways: 1. Online at Georgia DHS’ benefits website: gateway.ga.gov

2. In person at their local DFCS office: dfcs.ga.gov/location

3. By phone at 1-877-GA-DHS-GO or 711 for the hearing-impaired



In fall 2022, DHS and DCH launched “Stay Informed. Stay Covered.” — a multi-phase, multi-channel public information campaign. The campaign is designed to reach members, their families, and advocates in English and Spanish through social and traditional media; TV, radio, outdoor, and digital advertising; community events and partnerships; text messaging; and more. Some resources are available in Burmese, Korean, Nepali, Portuguese, and Vietnamese.



The first phase of the initiative focused on confirming accurate, updated contact information and increasing the preference for e-communications for Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® members in advance of redetermination. The efforts now shift to informing members that redetermination has begun and educating them on how to complete the process to stay in control of their healthcare coverage.



For more information, visit: staycovered.ga.gov.