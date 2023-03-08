//GA small business registration breaks record

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Secretary of State announces record breaking registrations in 2023 for state small business owners.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced 26,520 new business formation filings for January 2023, an increase of 6,740 from the previous month of December 2022. As of March 1, 2023, 51,260 new Georgia business formations have been filed, an increase of 1,420 filings from the same point in 2022.

“Entrepreneurs are not discouraged by the current economic instability because Georgia is open for business,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “Record-breaking registration reflects a strong economic climate, and our office is ensuring our state continues to remain the number one state in the country for business development.”

Georgians recognize the leadership that makes our state number one for business. Secretary Raffensperger continues to promote small business and entrepreneurship through streamlining Georgia’s Corporations Division, as well as promoting financial literacy through outreach programs such as She Leads.

Despite the pandemic, 2020, 2021, and 2022 were record years for business formation filings in Georgia’s Secretary of State Corporations Division history. The all-time record of 323,669 new business formations was set in 2021. Secretary Raffensperger has made online registration for new business formation and three-year annual registration the standard for Georgia businesses.

Fast Facts:

Total business formation filings for 2022, 2021, & 2020:

2022: 274,075

2021: 323,669

2020: 258,412

Total business formation filings for January 2023, 2022, & 2021:

Jan 2023: 26,520

Jan 2022: 25,438

Jan 2021: 32,161

Prospective entrepreneurs should visit SOS.GA.GOV for more information on business registration. The Corporations Division offers many resources on business security and protection, economic development, and entrepreneurship.