//Alleged gang members indicted in GA after investigation

ATLANTA – The Georgia Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit obtained an indictment for 17 alleged members of the 183 Gangster Bloods.

Governor Brian P. Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and Attorney General Chris Carr, joined by leaders of state public safety agencies, members of the General Assembly, and local law enforcement officials, announced the indictment of 17 alleged members of the 183 Gangster Bloods following a large-scale investigation conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) Gang Task Force and the Department of Corrections’ (GDC) Office of Professional Standards Investigative Division and Security Threat Group Unit. The indictment, obtained by the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit in Barrow County, charges the defendants with engaging in a pattern of racketeering activity that spans 10 Georgia counties and includes Murder, Trafficking in Fentanyl and other dangerous drugs, various weapons offenses, and the recruitment of children. Since becoming operational in July, the Gang Prosecution Unit has obtained 11 indictments, charging 46 alleged gang members and associates, including those announced today.

“We created the Gang Prosecution Unit with our partners in the legislature because we knew something had to be done to get dangerous criminals off our streets,” said Governor Kemp. “The GBI’s Gang Task Force has also made great strides working with law enforcement at every level to pursue those who pose a risk to our communities. Thanks to all involved in the investigation and prosecution of this case, these 17 gang members will face justice. Today is a great example of how my administration and other state partners are working with those on the local level who are fed up with gangs bringing drugs and crime into our communities and harming our children. Together, we are saying ‘enough!'”

Governor Kemp signed HB 1134, legislation that provided the Office of the Attorney General with concurrent jurisdiction to prosecute criminal gang activity statewide, earlier this year. Representative Chuck Efstration and Senator John Kennedy sponsored the legislation during this past session. Georgia’s FY 2023 budget also includes $1.3 million to fund the Gang Prosecution Unit’s operations.

“This case serves as a reminder that gangs are present and actively recruiting in every corner of our state, perpetrating violent crimes and terrorizing entire communities,” said Attorney General Carr. “We must continue to work together across all levels of law enforcement to combat this criminal activity, put violent offenders behind bars and keep our people safe. That is exactly what we are doing with our new Gang Prosecution Unit, and we will keep fighting each day to stop those who put our children, our families and our communities at risk.”

One of Governor Kemp’s early priorities in office, the GBI’s Gang Task Force has already found much success working with local, state, and federal partners to investigate and dismantle gangs. This past year, the GBI investigated 446 gang-related cases across 100 Georgia counties and charged more than 170 gang members.

“We value the strong working relationship we have with the Georgia Department of Corrections and the Georgia Attorney General’s Office,” said GBI Director Mike Register. “Gang activity will not be tolerated out on the streets or behind the wire. These indictments and arrests make that loud and clear. We are reaching our goal to make communities safer by investigating these cases that reach successful prosecutions.”

There are more than 14,000 validated Security Threat Group offenders in the Georgia GDC, which represents approximately 30 percent of the daily inmate population. The mission of GDC’s Security Threat Group Unit is to effectively validate related persons, gather intelligence on related activities, and provide investigative support in all related occurrences. GDC has confiscated more than 5,000 contraband cellphones since July and conducted 107 full facility shakedowns this calendar year alone.

“Identifying and managing those participating in gang activity from behind the walls of our facilities is paramount in our commitment to public safety and it is an ongoing battle,” said GDC Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. “We are proud of our team for bringing this case to our law enforcement partners and we appreciate their ongoing support in ensuring that justice will be served on these individuals for their role in jeopardizing the safe operations of our facilities, and most importantly, the safety of the public.”

The Enterprise

The 183 Gangster Bloods (1-8 Trey Bloods) is a set of the larger criminal street gang known as the Bloods. The 183 Gangster Bloods is based out of New York, specifically the Bronx. It is one of the original sets of the United Blood Nation, which is an alliance of Blood sets that was formed in the Rikers Island Correctional Facility in New York City.

The defendants in this case are as follows:

Ralph Alicea (also known as “MK”), age 49, in custody at Attica State Prison in New York and alleged to be a national leader of the 183 Gangster Bloods

Jamar Ramsay (also known as “Supreme”), age 39, in custody at Hays State Prison in Georgia and alleged to be a statewide leader of the 183 Gangster Bloods

Nicholas Wiseman (also known as “Necco”), age 31, of

Taurris Taylor (also known as “Rich”), age 30, of

Nigel Harvey (also known as “Fredo”), age 22, of

Maya Covert, age 31, of

Brantavious Sims (also known as “Trap” or “BJ”), age 19, of

Kenneth Searcy (also known as “BG”), age 31, of

Akeem Lanier (also known as “Kane”), age 34, of

Quintavius Render (also known as “Brazy”), age 34, of

Dexcadrick Graddy (also known as “Biggz”), age 25, of

Quentin Walker Jr. (also known as “Don Q”), age 34, of

Ritasha Ogburn (also known as “Boots”), age 31, of

Tonisha Wilson (also known as “Princess”), age 30, of

Kalip Sherman (also known as “Don Man”), age 24, of

Aaaron Smith (also known as “Gotti”), age 30, of

Antwon Sutton (also known as “ODogg”), age 26, of

The Conspiracy

As alleged associates of the enterprise 183 Gangster Bloods, the defendants are believed to have conspired to associate together and with others for the common purpose of illegally obtaining money, weapons, and property through a pattern of racketeering activity. The objectives of the conspiracy included but were not limited to:

Maintaining and increasing the reputation, power, and influence of the enterprise through acts of racketeering activity, including murder, assault, and threats of violence.

Acquiring United States currency, weapons and other property through acts of racketeering activity, including robbery, theft, and the unlawful sale and distribution of drugs.

Maintaining and increasing the reputation, power, influence, and territory of the enterprise by recruiting others to associate with and participate in the enterprise.

Enhancing the reputation of the enterprise through the posting of messages, images and videos, promoting its size, profitability and readiness to engage in acts of violence.

Establishing and maintaining the enterprise’s structure by enforcing discipline amongst its associates, collecting dues, and distributing the proceeds of criminal activity among associates according to their positions in the enterprise’s hierarchy.

RICO Overt Acts and Predicate Offenses

All defendants are charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. The indictment includes 136 predicate acts of which the defendants are alleged to have committed and caused to be committed in furtherance of the conspiracy and to effect its objectives and purposes. All acts are alleged to have occurred between January 2019 and October 2022 and span the following Georgia counties: Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bulloch, Candler, Chattooga, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Monroe and Walton.

Those 136 predicate acts include, in part, the following offenses: Murder, Aggravated Assault, Armed Robbery, Trafficking in Fentanyl, Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking in Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm by a First Offender Probationer, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Terroristic Threats, Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree, and Arson.

This case also has ties to alleged gang activity in the Department of Corrections by way of the two incarcerated individuals – Ralph Alicea, who is alleged to be a national leader of the 183 Gangster Bloods, and Jamar Ramsay, who is alleged to be a statewide leader of the gang. While incarcerated, Alicea and Ramsay are alleged to have directed other defendants to engage in criminal activity to further the 183 Gangster Bloods enterprise. In addition, the defendants are alleged to have engaged in discussions regarding the packaging and shipping of contraband items into a GDC facility, as well as the sale and distribution of controlled substances in Hays State Prison.

Additional Charges

Along with the RICO offense, four of the defendants are also facing the following additional charges.

Brantavious Sims (also known as “BJ” or “Trap”):

1 count of Murder

2 counts of Felony Murder

5 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

1 count of Purchase of Marijuana

1 count of Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony

Nigel Harvey (also known as “Fredo”):

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Sale of Marijuana

1 count of Illegal Substances within 1000 ft. of a Housing Project

2 counts of Counterfeit Substances

1 count of Sale of Cocaine

Jamar Ramsay (also known as “Supreme”):

5 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Nicholas Wiseman (also known as “Necco”):

5 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Nigel Harvey and Nicholas Wiseman were previously indicted by the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit for alleged crimes committed in Athens-Clarke County. More information about their initial indictment can be found here.

The indictment can be found here. No further information about the investigation or about the indictment may be released at this time.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.