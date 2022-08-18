//Georgia SOS office announces new Chief Investigator

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Secretary of State’s office promotes Sara Koth as Chief Investigator for the Investigations Division.

The Secretary of State’s office is pleased to announce the promotion of Sara Koth as Chief Investigator for the Investigations Division of the Secretary of State’s office. Koth has nearly 20 years of Law Enforcement experience, with over 15 of those being in a supervisory role. In her new role she will supervise over 40 investigators, inspectors, and support staff overseeing complex case management spanning 43 professional licensing boards, the State Election Board, cemeteries, charities, securities, and corporations.

Koth began her career as a Senior Patrol Officer with the Forest Park Police Department, rising through the ranks from Lead Detective to the Operations Commander. During her career with the department she served as Co-Chair of the Clayton County Child Abuse Protocol, overseeing investigations into human trafficking and child abuse as well as on the steering committee for the Clayton County Domestic Violence Task Force. She is an instructor with the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST), and holds numerous certifications including Crime Scene Reconstruction, Criminal Profiling, and Workplace/School violence.

“Sara Koth is a seasoned law enforcement professional who will execute her duties with the highest degree of integrity,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “Her background complements the complex and unique investigations undertaken by the Secretary of State’s office, and her skill-set makes her uniquely qualified for this role.”

Koth earned her Bachelor of Science and Master of Public Administration from Columbus State University, and serves as an Adjunct Professor of Criminal Justice at Central Georgia Technical College.

Outside of public service she enjoys spending time with her family, including her husband and two sons, and is an active community volunteer including service as a GED counselor to the homeless, a youth group leader with her church, and as a volunteer raising awareness of human trafficking.