//Georgia purchases megasite for development

ATLANTA – The State of Georgia and the Development Authority of Peach County have partnered together in purchasing more than 1,100-acres.

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the purchase

“Even after announcing the two largest projects in the State’s history back-to-back, we remain focused on attracting key industries and investment by providing the project sites companies need,” said Governor Kemp. “It is very encouraging to see a new, fully prepared megasite that will create more high-quality jobs for hardworking Georgians in rural parts of the state. Georgia’s superior infrastructure – including our robust highway system, rail lines, record-setting port, and top-ranked airport – continues to make doing business in the Peach State a competitive choice for companies around the world. I am thankful to Peach County for their partnership on this investment.”

The Middle Georgia Megasite is strategically located adjacent to GA Hwy 96 with immediate access via Interstate 75 to multiple major metro areas across the American South and Midwest. The site is less than three hours by truck from the Port of Savannah, the single-largest and fastest-growing container terminal in the U.S. with two Class I rail facilities on-site. Both the Port of Savannah and Port of Brunswick can easily be reached in less than 5 hours by rail. Rail service to the site is provided by Norfolk Southern Class I rail on its north side and additional rail line on its west side, creating multiple access and design possibilities for loading cars.

Additionally, the site is a 90-minute drive from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which is the busiest and most efficient airport in the world. Two regional airports are within 25 minutes of the Middle Georgia Megasite. Industrial utilities are adjacent to the site, and extensive due diligence reports have been completed to reduce barriers to speedy operations. To learn more about the site, visit www.peachcountydevelopment.com.

“We’ve been preparing for an opportunity like this for a long time,” said Martin Moseley, Chairman of the Peach County Board of Commissioners. “The Middle Georgia Megasite will put the entire Middle Georgia region on the map and position us for significant investment and new jobs. An announcement like this is transformative for a rural community, and we are so excited to be a part of something of this significance.”

“The Middle Georgia Megasite is an excellent example of investing in the future and long-term health of a community,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “This joint effort will create opportunities for the entire region, and the projects attracted to megasites create a ripple effect of growth that crosses county lines. Right now, we’re seeing that speed to market is a driving factor for companies, and preparing sites of this scale to meet companies’ timelines keeps Georgia competitive. Thank you to Peach County and all of our partners who have worked to make this project happen.”

About the Middle Georgia Megasite

The Middle Georgia Megasite purchase will be made in partnership with the State of Georgia and the Development Authority of Peach County using proceeds from the sale of the Chatham County Economic Development Site, which was purchased by Amazon in 2021 for a new major distribution facility. The site includes four parcels of land, of which approximately 1,100 acres are developable.