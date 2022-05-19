//Georgia Power, PSC present sustainablity project award

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia Power and the Georgia Public Service Commission will present an award for the Best Sustainability Project in the Faith Community.

Release:

Georgia Public Service Commission Vice Chairman Tim Echols will be in Atlanta on Wednesday, May 17th to present HopeWorks the “Best Sustainability Project in the Faith Community” award.

Since 1992, HopeWorks has been engaged in helping seniors with energy upgrades to their homes through a partnership with the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) and Georgia Power. In early 2000, HopeWorks continued these energy saving efforts by spearheading a new program with the PSC and Atlanta Gas Light to repair and replace gas furnaces and gas water heaters. All the homeowners HopeWorks serves are low-income and cannot afford a new furnace or gas water heater when the old unit dies. This situation forces these seniors to use expensive space heaters to heat the home or use dangerous gas appliances such as the gas stove or unvented space heaters to provide heat. This new initiative allowed for the installation of free energy efficient gas furnaces and gas water heaters thus relieving them of the initial cost of installation and will save them on energy for many years to come.

“HopeWorks is helping people on a fixed income get home energy improvements they probably would never be able to afford,” said Tim Echols. “Today, we honor HopeWorks for the great show of compassion they have demonstrated in Georgia for decades.”

Echols will present the award to the HopeWorks Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday at 12 noon at the Church of the Apostles near Vinings.

To find out more about HopeWorks, contact Michael Kimsey at mkimsey@hopeworks4us.org

To catch up with Commissioner Echols, reach him by cell at 706-340-0773. This is the second of 18 awards being presented for Sustainability leadership across Georgia by Commissioner Echols. Each guest is interviewed for the Energy Matters Radio show on Cox Media as well as receiving a framed Georgia print provided by YKK.